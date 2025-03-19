Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on Chief Election Commissioner Appointments

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for April 16 on petitions challenging the new appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners under a controversial 2023 law. This decision follows significant legal debate around the composition of the selection panel.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, contends that the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel is a violation of a 2023 Constitution bench verdict. He argues that such moves compromise the integrity of India's democratic principles by allowing excessive executive influence.

Despite acknowledging the urgency of the matter, the Supreme Court bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, emphasized the need to address a backlog of pressing cases. They assured that the hearing will address the legal conflict to ensure the democratic process is adequately protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)