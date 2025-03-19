Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on Chief Election Commissioner Appointments

The Supreme Court has set April 16 for hearing pleas challenging the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners under the 2023 law. Advocate Prashant Bhushan highlighted issues regarding the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel, which he argues undermines democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:32 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on Chief Election Commissioner Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for April 16 on petitions challenging the new appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners under a controversial 2023 law. This decision follows significant legal debate around the composition of the selection panel.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, contends that the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel is a violation of a 2023 Constitution bench verdict. He argues that such moves compromise the integrity of India's democratic principles by allowing excessive executive influence.

Despite acknowledging the urgency of the matter, the Supreme Court bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, emphasized the need to address a backlog of pressing cases. They assured that the hearing will address the legal conflict to ensure the democratic process is adequately protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025