Congress Demands House Probe Amid Odisha Assembly Uproar

In a dramatic session, the Odisha Assembly was adjourned twice as Congress MLAs created disturbances demanding the formation of a House Committee to investigate crimes against women.

The legislative proceedings began with Congress members vocally protesting and holding placards, seeking a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. They criticized the government for neglecting women's safety, highlighting 54 gang rape cases under the current administration.

Speaker Surama Padhy's efforts to calm the situation were to no avail, leading to adjournments and Congress members continuing protests at the assembly premises, asserting the need for accountability and sensitivity from the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)