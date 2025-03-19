Amid heightened border tensions, the Belgorod region of Russia is facing a challenging situation. On Wednesday, the regional governor confirmed ongoing difficulties, reinforcing Moscow's earlier claim of thwarting multiple Ukrainian attempts to breach the border from the Kyiv side.

The Russian Defence Ministry, quoted by local news agencies, reported successfully stifling five incursion attempts into the southwestern Belgorod region from Ukrainian forces. These developments follow a series of military confrontations in the border area.

Despite Moscow's assurances of maintaining control, the governor's video message on Telegram highlights persistent difficulties, particularly in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, underscoring the volatile nature of the border tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)