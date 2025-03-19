Security Forces Foil IED Threats in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir successfully recovered and defused two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Bandipora and Pulwama districts. The devices posed a significant risk on major routes, but a Bomb Disposal Squad promptly neutralized the threats without any damage or casualties, ensuring regional safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir intervened on Wednesday to neutralize two potentially deadly improvised explosive devices (IEDs) found in the Bandipora and Pulwama districts, police reported.
The first explosive was discovered near Sunset Point on the Bandipora-Srinagar national highway, where a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) efficiently defused it, avoiding any harm.
Meanwhile, a pressure cooker IED was spotted on a roadside in the Awantipora area of Pulwama. The quick response team, alongside the BDS, promptly dismantled the device for further investigation, preventing any casualties or damages in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Latakia: Security Forces on High Alert
High-Profile Arrest: Pakistani Security Forces Capture Suspected Terrorist
Clashes Erupt in Syria's Coastal Region as Security Forces Confront Assad Loyalists
FARC Dissidents Kidnap Colombian Security Forces in Cauca
Security Forces Thwart Terror Plot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa