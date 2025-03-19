Security Forces Foil IED Threats in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir intervened on Wednesday to neutralize two potentially deadly improvised explosive devices (IEDs) found in the Bandipora and Pulwama districts, police reported.

The first explosive was discovered near Sunset Point on the Bandipora-Srinagar national highway, where a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) efficiently defused it, avoiding any harm.

Meanwhile, a pressure cooker IED was spotted on a roadside in the Awantipora area of Pulwama. The quick response team, alongside the BDS, promptly dismantled the device for further investigation, preventing any casualties or damages in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)