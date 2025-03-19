Left Menu

Security Forces Foil IED Threats in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir successfully recovered and defused two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Bandipora and Pulwama districts. The devices posed a significant risk on major routes, but a Bomb Disposal Squad promptly neutralized the threats without any damage or casualties, ensuring regional safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:05 IST
Security Forces Foil IED Threats in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir intervened on Wednesday to neutralize two potentially deadly improvised explosive devices (IEDs) found in the Bandipora and Pulwama districts, police reported.

The first explosive was discovered near Sunset Point on the Bandipora-Srinagar national highway, where a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) efficiently defused it, avoiding any harm.

Meanwhile, a pressure cooker IED was spotted on a roadside in the Awantipora area of Pulwama. The quick response team, alongside the BDS, promptly dismantled the device for further investigation, preventing any casualties or damages in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025