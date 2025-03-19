Left Menu

Taiwan Boosts Military Readiness Amid Increasing Chinese Threat

Taiwan's Defense Minister, Wellington Koo, announced heightened military readiness in response to Chinese drills, emphasizing quick mobilization to counter potential attacks. A five-day exercise involving anti-landing barriers and missile systems was launched, with Taiwan reacting to increased Chinese pressure and sovereignty claims over the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:30 IST
Taiwan Boosts Military Readiness Amid Increasing Chinese Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan is bolstering its military readiness as tensions with China escalate. Defense Minister Wellington Koo announced on Wednesday that Taiwan is focused on quickly mobilizing its troops to respond to any sudden military actions by China, following frequent drills near the island by the Chinese military.

The defense ministry launched a five-day 'rapid response exercise' on Monday. This initiative aims to train the Taiwanese armed forces to swiftly react to potential attacks or grey-zone tactics from China. Coinciding with this, China dispatched 59 military aircraft and warships near Taiwan, a move described as punitive for the Taiwanese president's stance on independence.

Highlighting the importance of vigilance, Koo noted that any transition of drills into an actual attack by China's People's Liberation Army could occur swiftly. The exercise included setting up anti-landing barriers close to Taipei and deploying surface-to-air missiles at key locations, underscoring Taiwan's determination to defend its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025