Taiwan Boosts Military Readiness Amid Increasing Chinese Threat

Taiwan is bolstering its military readiness as tensions with China escalate. Defense Minister Wellington Koo announced on Wednesday that Taiwan is focused on quickly mobilizing its troops to respond to any sudden military actions by China, following frequent drills near the island by the Chinese military.

The defense ministry launched a five-day 'rapid response exercise' on Monday. This initiative aims to train the Taiwanese armed forces to swiftly react to potential attacks or grey-zone tactics from China. Coinciding with this, China dispatched 59 military aircraft and warships near Taiwan, a move described as punitive for the Taiwanese president's stance on independence.

Highlighting the importance of vigilance, Koo noted that any transition of drills into an actual attack by China's People's Liberation Army could occur swiftly. The exercise included setting up anti-landing barriers close to Taipei and deploying surface-to-air missiles at key locations, underscoring Taiwan's determination to defend its sovereignty.

