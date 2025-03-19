Kerala Aims to Bolster Anti-Ragging Law Amid Rising Incidents
The Kerala Assembly is considering amendments to its 1998 Anti-Ragging Act due to rising incidents of violent and cruel ragging in the state. No rules have been framed since its enactment, raising concerns among lawmakers and the judiciary. The government is urged to implement effective measures promptly.
- Country:
- India
The Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, A N Shamseer, has instructed the state government to evaluate potential amendments to the Anti-Ragging Act of 1998, in response to increasing instances of ragging in educational institutions across the state.
Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar emphasized that in 27 years since the law's passage, no implementation rules have been developed, amounting to a serious oversight. He called for the rules to be formulated within 30 days to ensure effective enforcement of the legislation.
The Kerala High Court recently further highlighted the urgent necessity for a sturdy legal framework, urging the state government to form a working group aimed at drafting rules to combat and monitor ragging more efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala High Court Tackles Ragging Menace: Special Bench to Enforce Anti-Ragging Laws
"Pro-people, pro-poor, pro-farmer budget": Congress MLA Ajay Singh backs state budget amid BJP protests
ED Attaches Property of Punjab Congress MLA in Money Laundering Probe
Karnataka MLA Bharat Shetty condemns Congress MLA's threats against Rashmika Mandanna
Chhattisgarh Chaos: Congress MLAs Suspended Over ED Raids