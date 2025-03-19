Kerala Aims to Bolster Anti-Ragging Law Amid Rising Incidents

The Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, A N Shamseer, has instructed the state government to evaluate potential amendments to the Anti-Ragging Act of 1998, in response to increasing instances of ragging in educational institutions across the state.

Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar emphasized that in 27 years since the law's passage, no implementation rules have been developed, amounting to a serious oversight. He called for the rules to be formulated within 30 days to ensure effective enforcement of the legislation.

The Kerala High Court recently further highlighted the urgent necessity for a sturdy legal framework, urging the state government to form a working group aimed at drafting rules to combat and monitor ragging more efficiently.

