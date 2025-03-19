France's Diplomatic Push to Ease EU-China Trade Tensions
France's foreign minister plans a two-day visit to China to address escalating trade tensions. The BNIC's head highlighted a significant drop in China-bound cognac exports due to tariffs. The visit aims to negotiate better trade conditions between the EU and Beijing.
France's foreign minister is scheduled to embark on a diplomatic mission to China on March 27 and 28, in a bid to alleviate ongoing trade frictions, announced Florent Morillon, head of the BNIC cognac lobby group, on Wednesday.
The minister's visit comes amid pressing concerns over a noticeable 60% decline in cognac exports to China in the past four months, attributed to new tariffs imposed by Beijing. "We are taken hostage in this trade dispute," Morillon stated during a recent press briefing.
This development underscores the urgency for improved trade relations between the European Union and China, as stakeholders push for negotiations to resolve the escalating trade barriers.
