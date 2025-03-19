Israeli Tech Aids Delhi Police in Solving Rs 80 Lakh Heist

An Israeli facial recognition system has significantly assisted the Delhi Police in cracking a daring robbery case at gunpoint, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of nearly the full amount of Rs 80 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested suspects are identified as Md Ali, aged 21, and Samir, 19. The robbery occurred on Monday in Delhi's busy Chandni Chowk area, where a trader's employee was relieved of Rs 80 lakh at gunpoint. The criminals fired a shot in the air before making their escape with the cash, according to police reports.

The police utilized footage from close to 500 CCTV cameras spread across the Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, and Lahori Gate regions. Employing an Israeli facial recognition technology, police identified the main suspect, Md Ali, linking him to a previous case. This technological aid matched Ali's facial features with a police database, offering a similarity score of 32.09 percent. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of both Ali and his accomplice Samir from Daryaganj.

