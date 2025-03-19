Escalating Strife: Renewed Clashes in Gaza

Recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have exacerbated the ongoing conflict, resulting in the tragic deaths of over 400 individuals. Local health workers reported that at least six Palestinians were killed in the latest attacks, which mark an escalation in hostilities against Hamas.

The renewed bombardments, ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, follow the collapse of a ceasefire. The Israeli military targeted northern Gaza, claiming they detected a planned attack. This resurgence in violence comes amid accusations from Hamas and Israeli authorities over truce violations.

Internationally, figures such as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas have expressed disapproval of the situation, stressing the urgent humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, plans for a peaceful resolution proposed by Arab states are in jeopardy due to the deteriorating conditions and hostile engagements.

