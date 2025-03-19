Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for U.S. Oversight in Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Monitoring

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the United States to oversee a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the need to focus on energy infrastructure. His statement was made during a press briefing with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki.

Updated: 19-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:57 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic appeal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the United States to assume the role of monitoring a prospective ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This request places special emphasis on safeguarding critical energy facilities amidst ongoing tensions.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki, Zelenskiy underscored the importance of international oversight in any potential agreement, suggesting that American involvement would be instrumental in ensuring stability and transparency in the ceasefire process.

His comments come at a time of heightened concern over energy security in the region, as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has posed persistent threats to infrastructure and geopolitical diplomacy alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

