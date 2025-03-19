Left Menu

Puducherry's Ambitious Budget for Inclusive Growth

Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced a budget aimed at developing the union territory across all sectors, with new financial support programs for women and increased allocations for health and infrastructure. Focus areas include cash support for women, free rice and wheat distribution, and a new industrial estate.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy has announced Puducherry's budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, emphasizing development across all sectors and the well-being of its people.

Rangasamy pledged Rs 1,000 per month to every woman head of the household under both below and above poverty line categories, aiming to extend existing financial support.

Efforts to ease public burden include free rice and wheat distribution and plans for a new industrial estate in Sedarapet. Health care improvements and enhanced local development fund allocations are also priorities.

