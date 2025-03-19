Left Menu

Odisha Government to Decide on Dara Singh's Remission Plea

The Supreme Court has directed the Odisha government to decide a remission plea by Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his sons in 1999. Singh seeks early release, claiming remorse and a desire to reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:47 IST
Dara Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has instructed the Odisha government to resolve a remission plea filed by Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh within six weeks. Singh, who has served 24 years for the 1999 murders of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his sons, seeks leniency by showcasing his repentance.

The plea emphasized Singh's belief in the Karmic philosophy, striving to atone for his past misdeeds through penitence and societal contributions. Singh claims to have served beyond the mandatory period and cites the Odisha government's "Guideline for Premature Release 2022."

The petition details Singh's uninterrupted incarceration without parole and appeals for the judiciary's scrutiny on his intent, asserting no personal animosity in his past actions. The 1999 killing, led by Singh, prompted wide condemnation, yet forgiveness from Staines' widow, Gladys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

