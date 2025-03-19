Yogi Adityanath Tightens Oversight on Uttar Pradesh Government Projects
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized zero tolerance for negligence in public welfare work. He directed regular departmental reviews, the promotion of the 'One District One Product' initiative, and stressed the need for transparency, quality, and accountability in government projects, warning of strict actions for irregularities.
- Country:
- India
In a stern message aimed at public welfare, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Wednesday that negligence in public projects will not be tolerated, warning officials of strict action against any irregularities.
During an inspection at the CM Command Centre at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, Adityanath closely reviewed government departments and project progress across the state. He emphasized the importance of regular performance evaluations and mandated that dedicated officers monitor data accuracy at the district level.
Further focusing on infrastructure and service delivery, Adityanath urged timely execution of projects, such as the Kanpur Metro, and promoted transparency through regular updates. The Chief Minister also advised the MSME department to boost the 'One District One Product' initiative and highlighted the necessity for resolving pending cases on platforms like 'Nivesh Mitra'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RTI vs Data Protection: A Battle for Transparency
Election Commission Calls for Transparency and Responsiveness
Railway Promotion Woes: A Call for Transparency and Fairness
CAG and Finance Commission: Paving the Way for Enhanced Fiscal Transparency
CAG and Finance Commission's Strategy for Fiscal Transparency and Resilience