Yogi Adityanath Tightens Oversight on Uttar Pradesh Government Projects

In a stern message aimed at public welfare, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Wednesday that negligence in public projects will not be tolerated, warning officials of strict action against any irregularities.

During an inspection at the CM Command Centre at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, Adityanath closely reviewed government departments and project progress across the state. He emphasized the importance of regular performance evaluations and mandated that dedicated officers monitor data accuracy at the district level.

Further focusing on infrastructure and service delivery, Adityanath urged timely execution of projects, such as the Kanpur Metro, and promoted transparency through regular updates. The Chief Minister also advised the MSME department to boost the 'One District One Product' initiative and highlighted the necessity for resolving pending cases on platforms like 'Nivesh Mitra'.

(With inputs from agencies.)