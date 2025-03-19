Left Menu

Karnataka's Bill Sparks Debate: BJP Stirs Opposition to Muslim Reservation

The Karnataka government has introduced a bill to reserve 4% contracts for Muslims, sparking opposition from the BJP, which labels it as minority appeasement. BJP president B Y Vijayendra challenges the bill in the High Court, criticizing Congress for not uplifting minorities through education and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has introduced a bill proposing a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, a move that has been met with strong opposition from the BJP. The legislation, tabled in the Legislative Assembly, seeks to amend the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, 1999.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, labeling it a 'Tughlaq Durbar' and accusing it of playing minority appeasement politics. Vijayendra asserted that the BJP is not anti-Muslim and warned of potential legal challenges against the reservation bill.

The bill's aim is to address unemployment among backward classes and encourage their participation in construction works. However, BJP leaders have vowed to contest the measure both inside and outside the legislative framework, arguing that Congress should instead focus on educational upliftment of minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

