Bombay High Court Urges Quick Action in Digital Fraud Cases

The Bombay High Court criticized city police for their slow response to a digital fraud case where an elderly woman lost Rs 32 lakh. The court emphasized the importance of prompt police action in digital fraud cases and directed immediate steps to prevent further victimization.

Updated: 19-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:42 IST
The Bombay High Court criticized the city police for their lack of urgency in responding to a digital fraud case that resulted in an elderly woman losing Rs 32 lakh. The court emphasized the essential need for quick police action in such cases to prevent the loss of more money to scammers.

The bench, led by Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, heard a petition from the 70-year-old victim, who experienced 'digital arrest' and received no immediate support from local authorities. Despite the case being transferred to the cybercrime cell and two arrests made, no funds have been recovered yet.

Highlighting the frequency of scams targeting vulnerable seniors, the court called for stricter measures and guidelines to handle digital fraud complaints efficiently. It urged police accountability and the creation of public awareness to guide victims on securing their finances.

