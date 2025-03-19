Dean Macpherson to Engage Communities in Northern Cape as Part of EPWP Listening Tour

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson is set to continue his Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Listening Tour this Thursday in Upington, Northern Cape, as part of a broader effort to revamp and improve the nationwide job-creation initiative.

The listening tour, which has already covered several provinces, is designed to directly engage with communities, beneficiaries, and stakeholders of the EPWP. By hearing firsthand experiences and concerns, the Minister seeks to identify challenges and inefficiencies within the programme to enhance its effectiveness and long-term sustainability.

The Northern Cape leg of the tour will see Minister Macpherson joined by key provincial leaders, including Northern Cape MEC for Public Works, Fufe Makatong, and ZF Mgcawu District Municipality Mayor, Maryna Basson. Their presence underscores the collaborative effort between national, provincial, and local government structures in improving public works initiatives that impact millions of South Africans.

Reimagining the EPWP for Greater Socio-Economic Impact

The EPWP, a flagship government initiative aimed at providing temporary employment, skills development, and income support to unemployed South Africans, has long been a vital tool in tackling poverty and unemployment. However, over the years, concerns have been raised about its implementation, effectiveness, and sustainability.

By conducting these nationwide engagements, Minister Macpherson is focused on reshaping the programme to ensure it offers long-term socio-economic benefits. "This listening tour is about hearing the real stories of those who rely on the EPWP. Their experiences will guide how we reimagine and improve the programme for a greater impact on individuals, families, and communities," the Minister said.

Macpherson has also emphasized the importance of addressing issues such as irregularities in job allocation, inconsistent wages, inadequate skills training, and ensuring that EPWP projects transition participants into sustainable employment opportunities beyond the programme.

Oversight Visit to Keimoes Magistrate’s Court Construction Project

Following his engagement with the community in Upington, the Minister will travel to Keimoes, where he will conduct an oversight visit to the construction site of a new Magistrate’s Court. This project, requested by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, is part of a broader effort to strengthen judicial infrastructure in the region and ensure access to justice for local communities.

The oversight visit will provide an opportunity to assess the progress of construction, address any challenges on-site, and ensure that the project adheres to quality and timeline expectations. Infrastructure projects like these also contribute to local employment and economic activity, aligning with the government’s commitment to job creation and service delivery.

Building a More Effective and Transparent EPWP

As the EPWP Listening Tour progresses across the country, Minister Macpherson has reiterated the government’s commitment to refining the programme to align with South Africa’s evolving economic and social needs. His engagements with communities, workers, and local government leaders will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the EPWP.

The insights gathered from these discussions will inform policy adjustments, resource allocation, and operational improvements aimed at making the EPWP a more impactful and transparent initiative. “We are not just listening—we are taking action to ensure that this programme truly empowers our people, provides meaningful work experience, and contributes to lasting economic transformation,” the Minister affirmed.

As the tour continues to roll out in various provinces in the coming months, South Africans can expect further government-led interventions to strengthen and modernize the EPWP, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and productive workforce.