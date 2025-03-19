Europe's Defense Autonomy: Balancing Act with the U.S.

The forthcoming European Union summit is poised to explore strategies for bolstering Europe's self-reliant defense infrastructure. The meeting, slated for Brussels, marks a pivotal moment to reaffirm Europe's autonomy while avoiding alienation from the United States.

Ahead of this significant gathering, a German government official underscored the importance of maintaining robust transatlantic relations. 'We don't want to give the impression we are seeking to decouple ourselves from the U.S.,' the official emphasized during a briefing.

The summit, potentially the final one featuring Chancellor Olaf Scholz, anticipates challenging discussions, particularly concerning Ukraine. Notably, previous conclusions were unanimous among 26 member states, with Hungary standing alone in dissent — a scenario that could repeat.

