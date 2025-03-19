Peace Efforts Amid Ethnic Clashes: Manipur's Ongoing Struggle

Manipur's Churachandpur district remains tense as fresh clashes erupt between Hmar and Zomi tribes, following recent violence that led to a curfew. The Zomi Students' Federation quickly imposed a shutdown, affecting daily life with closed schools and markets.

Despite the unrest, tribal organizations and local MLAs urge peace. They have appealed for communal harmony and agreed to form a joint peace committee to oversee relations and prevent future misunderstandings. Meanwhile, healthcare facilities call for respect amid reports of mob intimidation, urging calm.

Previous events, including an altercation involving Hmar general secretary Richard Hmar, ignited the tensions. Despite reaching an initial settlement, ethnic violence continues to plague the region, stressing the need for lasting solutions. Political leaders emphasize unity, directing efforts toward restoring peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)