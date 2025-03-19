Peace Efforts Amid Ethnic Clashes: Manipur's Ongoing Struggle
In Manipur's conflict-ridden Churachandpur district, recent clashes between the Hmar and Zomi tribes have led to a fresh curfew. Peace efforts are underway as community leaders call for dialogue and understanding. A joint peace committee is established to prevent further conflicts, while appeals for calm continue from various fronts.
- Country:
- India
Manipur's Churachandpur district remains tense as fresh clashes erupt between Hmar and Zomi tribes, following recent violence that led to a curfew. The Zomi Students' Federation quickly imposed a shutdown, affecting daily life with closed schools and markets.
Despite the unrest, tribal organizations and local MLAs urge peace. They have appealed for communal harmony and agreed to form a joint peace committee to oversee relations and prevent future misunderstandings. Meanwhile, healthcare facilities call for respect amid reports of mob intimidation, urging calm.
Previous events, including an altercation involving Hmar general secretary Richard Hmar, ignited the tensions. Despite reaching an initial settlement, ethnic violence continues to plague the region, stressing the need for lasting solutions. Political leaders emphasize unity, directing efforts toward restoring peace and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Al-Sisi Expresses Optimism on Trump’s Peace Efforts
Tensions Flare in Manipur: Curfew Imposed Amidst Community Clashes
Curfew in Nagpur: Aurangzeb Protest Sparks Violence
Curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur after protest against Aurangzeb's tomb triggers violence: Police.
Curfew in Churachandpur: Clashes Erupt Between Hmar and Zomi Communities