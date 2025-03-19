Left Menu

BJP Challenges Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill

BJP leaders met with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to express concerns over the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which proposes splitting Bengaluru into up to seven municipal corporations. They argued the legislation is unconstitutional, could harm Bengaluru's cultural identity, and impede city administration, urging a constitutional review and amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:22 IST
A delegation of BJP leaders met with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday to voice their concerns over the proposed Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill. The bill, which suggests up to seven municipal corporations for the city, is facing criticism from the BJP as being unconstitutional.

The leaders, led by Opposition Leader R Ashoka, argue the bill threatens Bengaluru's cultural heritage and could disrupt the city's administration. They are requesting the Governor to intervention to align the legislation with the 74th Amendment of the Constitution.

They emphasized the potential negative impact on the demographic and cultural identity of Kannadigas. Criticizing the creation of redundant corporations, they urged for amendments to ensure decentralization and to protect Bengaluru's progress and cultural fabric.

