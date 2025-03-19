Maharashtra CM Vows Justice After Nagpur Violence
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised strict action against those responsible for the recent violence in Nagpur, which included attacks on police officers. The incident involved a mob that injured 33 police personnel, leading to arrests and ongoing investigations into whether the violence was premeditated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to recent violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sternly warned that those attacking police officers will be held accountable.
The violence saw 33 police personnel injured as mobs hurled stones and petrol bombs. The incident has attracted widespread outrage, especially after allegations of rioters inappropriately touching a woman constable.
Fadnavis emphasized the violence was a premeditated effort to disrupt social harmony and assured that the state will take robust action, reaffirming the ongoing investigation to establish the incident's planned nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Protests Maharashtra's Farmer Policies
Maharashtra Political Scandal: Minister Under Pressure to Resign
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has resigned; I have accepted it and sent it to Governor: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Munde Resigns Amidst Sarpanch Murder Controversy
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Minister Resigns Amid Scandal