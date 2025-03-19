Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Vows Justice After Nagpur Violence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised strict action against those responsible for the recent violence in Nagpur, which included attacks on police officers. The incident involved a mob that injured 33 police personnel, leading to arrests and ongoing investigations into whether the violence was premeditated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:06 IST
Maharashtra CM Vows Justice After Nagpur Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sternly warned that those attacking police officers will be held accountable.

The violence saw 33 police personnel injured as mobs hurled stones and petrol bombs. The incident has attracted widespread outrage, especially after allegations of rioters inappropriately touching a woman constable.

Fadnavis emphasized the violence was a premeditated effort to disrupt social harmony and assured that the state will take robust action, reaffirming the ongoing investigation to establish the incident's planned nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025