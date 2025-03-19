Maharashtra CM Vows Justice After Nagpur Violence

In response to recent violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sternly warned that those attacking police officers will be held accountable.

The violence saw 33 police personnel injured as mobs hurled stones and petrol bombs. The incident has attracted widespread outrage, especially after allegations of rioters inappropriately touching a woman constable.

Fadnavis emphasized the violence was a premeditated effort to disrupt social harmony and assured that the state will take robust action, reaffirming the ongoing investigation to establish the incident's planned nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)