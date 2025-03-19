Tragic Love Affair Ends in Brutal Murder

A tragic love affair in Meerut has culminated in the brutal murder of Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer. His wife, Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover Sahil Shukla, allegedly murdered him.

The victim's remains were gruesomely sealed in a drum filled with cement, leading to Muskan's family's calls for the death penalty for both alleged perpetrators. Muskan's parents, deeply remorseful, admit their daughter's estrangement from her in-laws and subsequent involvement with drugs.

Saurabh's mother expressed her grief over Muskan's actions, lamenting the tragic turn of events. As police arrested the couple, the community awaits justice as they face judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)