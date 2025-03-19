Left Menu

Religious Tensions Rise as VHP, Bajrang Dal Members Surrender in Nagpur

Eight VHP and Bajrang Dal members surrendered to Nagpur Police after being charged with inciting violence and hurting religious sentiments due to a protest about Aurangzeb's tomb. These events sparked further unrest, leading to damage, arrests, and accusations of premeditated violence by state officials.

Eight members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal presented themselves at the Nagpur Police on Wednesday, following charges of inciting violence and offending religious sentiments. This move comes in response to an illegal protest that erupted into chaos two days prior, according to a senior police officer.

The individuals, recognized as Amol Thakre, Mukesh Barapatre, Lakhan Kuril, among others, were granted bail by the court. Their charges stem from a protest demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, which allegedly provoked mobs to damage property and confront law enforcement.

In his address to the legislative assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dispelled rumors of Koranic verses being burnt, labeling the violence as strategically orchestrated. Fadnavis confirmed the destruction of a replica of Aurangzeb's grave during the protest, not sacred inscriptions, countering claims meant to inflame tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

