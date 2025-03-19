Left Menu

Mass Arrests in Interstate Infant Trafficking Racket Bust

Police have arrested 27 individuals and rescued 10 infants in connection with an interstate infant trafficking racket. Previously, 18 suspects were detained, with four babies saved. Investigations revealed 25 infants were illegally traded, involving states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:05 IST
Mass Arrests in Interstate Infant Trafficking Racket Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have made significant progress in dismantling an interstate infant trafficking network, arresting 27 more individuals and rescuing 10 babies, following the initial bust in February. These arrests bring the total number of detained suspects to 45, including earlier apprehensions of those involved in illegal infant transactions across various states.

The investigation, led by Rachakonda Police in Telangana, uncovered that a 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad played a pivotal role in the network. Authorities revealed that at least 25 infants were unlawfully bought and sold, with operations spanning numerous regions, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Police disclosed that the infants were purchased for amounts between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh and resold for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Special teams have been assigned to continue rescuing the remaining 11 unaccounted infants, as the investigation widens to ensure justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025