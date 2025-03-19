Mass Arrests in Interstate Infant Trafficking Racket Bust
Police have arrested 27 individuals and rescued 10 infants in connection with an interstate infant trafficking racket. Previously, 18 suspects were detained, with four babies saved. Investigations revealed 25 infants were illegally traded, involving states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
Police have made significant progress in dismantling an interstate infant trafficking network, arresting 27 more individuals and rescuing 10 babies, following the initial bust in February. These arrests bring the total number of detained suspects to 45, including earlier apprehensions of those involved in illegal infant transactions across various states.
The investigation, led by Rachakonda Police in Telangana, uncovered that a 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad played a pivotal role in the network. Authorities revealed that at least 25 infants were unlawfully bought and sold, with operations spanning numerous regions, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.
Police disclosed that the infants were purchased for amounts between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh and resold for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Special teams have been assigned to continue rescuing the remaining 11 unaccounted infants, as the investigation widens to ensure justice for the victims.
