No Bail for Alleged Gold Smuggling Mastermind

In a recent development, the Economic Offences Court has refused bail to Tarun Konduru Raju, arrested on March 10 for his alleged involvement in a high-profile gold smuggling case.

The case, which also involves acclaimed Kannada actress Ranya Rao, caught the attention of authorities following her arrest on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. She was found in possession of 14.2 kg of illegally imported gold bars, valued at Rs 12.56 crore.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) strongly opposed Raju's bail application, citing fears he might flee the country, as he allegedly attempted post-Rao's arrest. A lookout notice had been issued against him, and investigators believe Raju was integral to the smuggling logistics within India.

