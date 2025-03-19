Faith Leaders Unite to End Child Marriage in India
Over 30 spiritual leaders from various religions gathered for an interfaith forum to combat child marriage in India. Organized by India Child Protection, the event aimed to leverage religious influence to raise awareness and support law enforcement, establishing an initiative for a child marriage-free India by 2030.
In a significant assembly on Wednesday, over 30 spiritual leaders from ten different religions convened at an interfaith forum with a common goal: to eradicate child marriage in India.
The forum, organized by India Child Protection, sought to harness religious influence to create awareness and bolster law enforcement efforts against the practice. The initiative aims to establish a national movement, striving for a child marriage-free India by 2030.
Prominent figures such as Bhuwan Ribhu, founder of Just Rights for Children, lauded the movement as a historic endeavor, while faith leaders emphasized community empowerment and global advocacy to dismantle this age-old practice.
