Tragedy Strikes in Hussaini Nagar: Woman Fatally Stabbed by Neighbor
A 42-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her neighbor in Hussaini Nagar. Her 17-year-old nephew, Arvind, was also injured. The accused, Amir Hussain, entered their house at night. The attack was linked to past enmity. The woman was a widow and worked as a mid-day meal cook.
A brutal murder shook Hussaini Nagar when a 42-year-old woman, identified as Sumitra Bai, was viciously stabbed to death by her neighbor, police reported on Wednesday. The tragic incident unfolded at Sumitra's home, where also her 17-year-old nephew, Arvind, suffered injuries.
The accused, Amir Hussain alias Shibbu, is suspected to have seized an opportunity, entering through an open window around 2:30 am. Once inside, he fatally attacked Sumitra with a knife in her chest and head. Despite sustaining injuries, Arvind was immediately taken to MBS hospital for treatment, police confirmed.
The motive behind the attack appears to be a long-standing enmity between the two families. Sumitra, a widow supporting her family as a school meal cook, leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law. Authorities have arrested the suspect, and a comprehensive investigation is underway.
