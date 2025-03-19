Tragedy Strikes in Hussaini Nagar: Woman Fatally Stabbed by Neighbor

A brutal murder shook Hussaini Nagar when a 42-year-old woman, identified as Sumitra Bai, was viciously stabbed to death by her neighbor, police reported on Wednesday. The tragic incident unfolded at Sumitra's home, where also her 17-year-old nephew, Arvind, suffered injuries.

The accused, Amir Hussain alias Shibbu, is suspected to have seized an opportunity, entering through an open window around 2:30 am. Once inside, he fatally attacked Sumitra with a knife in her chest and head. Despite sustaining injuries, Arvind was immediately taken to MBS hospital for treatment, police confirmed.

The motive behind the attack appears to be a long-standing enmity between the two families. Sumitra, a widow supporting her family as a school meal cook, leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law. Authorities have arrested the suspect, and a comprehensive investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)