Left Menu

Bikers' Mischief in Tunnel Sparks Legal Action

In a daring episode, a group of bikers misused fire extinguishers in a tunnel, spurring police action. A surfaced video shows the group recklessly playing with safety equipment while another holds a sword. Authorities have identified those involved and are pursuing legal steps under public safety laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:05 IST
Bikers' Mischief in Tunnel Sparks Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual spectacle, local authorities have launched a probe after a video showing bikers misusing fire extinguishers inside a tunnel went viral. The incident, reported to have occurred on Friday, has drawn widespread attention and concern for public safety measures.

The video captures a few motorcycles perched on the tunnel's edge while one biker brazenly discharges a fire extinguisher. Another individual, seen holding a sword, adds to the chaotic scene, highlighting a blatant disregard for safety norms within the tunnel environment.

In response, Mandi Police swiftly identified the individuals involved and filed charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police emphasized their commitment to ensuring public safety and warned of stern actions against reckless behaviors that endanger lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025