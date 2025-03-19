Bikers' Mischief in Tunnel Sparks Legal Action

In an unusual spectacle, local authorities have launched a probe after a video showing bikers misusing fire extinguishers inside a tunnel went viral. The incident, reported to have occurred on Friday, has drawn widespread attention and concern for public safety measures.

The video captures a few motorcycles perched on the tunnel's edge while one biker brazenly discharges a fire extinguisher. Another individual, seen holding a sword, adds to the chaotic scene, highlighting a blatant disregard for safety norms within the tunnel environment.

In response, Mandi Police swiftly identified the individuals involved and filed charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police emphasized their commitment to ensuring public safety and warned of stern actions against reckless behaviors that endanger lives.

