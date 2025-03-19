UN Demands Inquiry into Gaza Strike on Guest Houses

The United Nations has issued a call for an investigation following a strike on two of its guest houses in Gaza, which left one employee dead and five others injured.

During a press conference, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, conveyed the Secretary-General's strong condemnation of attacks on UN personnel, urging a thorough inquiry into the incident. The Secretary-General emphasized the necessity for upholding the safety and protection of civilians amidst any conflict.

Haq mentioned that it remains premature to ascertain the parties responsible for launching the explosive ordinance that hit the accommodations used by the workers.

