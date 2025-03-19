Left Menu

Tension in Punjab: Farmer Leaders Detained Amid Protest Evictions

Several farmer leaders were detained in Punjab as police began clearing long-standing protest sites at Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The move followed inconclusive talks with a central delegation, amidst criticism from political leaders and concerns over economic impacts on local businesses.

Protests in Punjab took a dramatic turn as farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were detained by police in Mohali. This comes in the wake of ongoing negotiations with a central delegation, amidst heightened tensions at protest sites in Shambhu and Khanauri.

The evictions have sparked a political uproar, with Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema endorsing the action due to economic disruptions, while BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the detentions. The sites have been under occupation since last year, as farmers demand legal guarantees for minimum support prices.

Security forces, deploying heavy barricades and enforcement personnel, began dismantling protest structures. Opposition voices, including Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi and SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema, have lambasted the AAP government for its handling of the situation, raising questions about the coordination between Punjab's state government and the central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

