Left Menu

Escalation in the Red Sea: U.S. vs. Houthis

The United States launched strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, targeting Houthi positions in response to their attacks on shipping. The escalation follows the Houthis' missile threat against Israel and belongs to the wider conflict involving Iran-backed groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, amidst ongoing U.S. military interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:10 IST
Escalation in the Red Sea: U.S. vs. Houthis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States conducted strikes on targets in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, as reported by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV. These actions, aimed at the Iran-aligned Houthi group's attacks on Red Sea shipping, come amid President Trump's pressure on Iran.

The strikes began last Saturday, resulting in 31 casualties, marking the most significant operation since Trump's recent return to office. Trump cautioned Iran about future Houthi attacks, though Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim the Houthis operate independently.

Despite U.S. intervention, the Houthis vowed to increase their attacks, extending them to Israel in retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Over 100 Houthi assaults on shipping have occurred since the latest phase of the Hamas-Israel conflict began, adding to global shipping disruptions and heightened U.S. military responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025