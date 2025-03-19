Escalation in the Red Sea: U.S. vs. Houthis

The United States conducted strikes on targets in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, as reported by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV. These actions, aimed at the Iran-aligned Houthi group's attacks on Red Sea shipping, come amid President Trump's pressure on Iran.

The strikes began last Saturday, resulting in 31 casualties, marking the most significant operation since Trump's recent return to office. Trump cautioned Iran about future Houthi attacks, though Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim the Houthis operate independently.

Despite U.S. intervention, the Houthis vowed to increase their attacks, extending them to Israel in retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Over 100 Houthi assaults on shipping have occurred since the latest phase of the Hamas-Israel conflict began, adding to global shipping disruptions and heightened U.S. military responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)