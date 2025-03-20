Gaza Ceasefire Proposal's Narrowing Window

The U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday a rapidly diminishing opportunity for a ceasefire proposal in Gaza. This plan aims to extend the fragile truce and ensure the release of five hostages, including American citizen Edan Alexander, alongside a significant number of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, Israeli military operations intensified, killing at least 48 Palestinians in renewed airstrikes, as per local health workers. This violence disrupted nearly two months of relative peace after an earlier ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The bloodshed traces back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel, prompting a fierce Israeli military response that has resulted in over 49,000 Palestinian deaths and severe humanitarian crises in Gaza. Accusations of genocide and war crimes are arising amidst the escalating conflict.

