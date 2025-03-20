Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Proposal's Narrowing Window

The U.S. State Department revealed a rapidly closing opportunity for a ceasefire proposal in Gaza, involving the release of hostages and Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Israeli forces resumed ground operations with devastating airstrikes, leading to substantial casualties and intensifying the complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday a rapidly diminishing opportunity for a ceasefire proposal in Gaza. This plan aims to extend the fragile truce and ensure the release of five hostages, including American citizen Edan Alexander, alongside a significant number of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, Israeli military operations intensified, killing at least 48 Palestinians in renewed airstrikes, as per local health workers. This violence disrupted nearly two months of relative peace after an earlier ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The bloodshed traces back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel, prompting a fierce Israeli military response that has resulted in over 49,000 Palestinian deaths and severe humanitarian crises in Gaza. Accusations of genocide and war crimes are arising amidst the escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

