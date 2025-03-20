Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: New Zealand & U.S. Forge Ahead
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters declared a strong bilateral relationship with the U.S. after meeting key figures in Washington. Both nations aim to collaborate on regional stability, trade, and space technologies despite concerns over U.S. policy shifts affecting the Pacific region.
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a move to bolster diplomatic relations, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters ended his Washington visit by affirming the strong ties between his country and the United States.
Peters engaged in talks with high-level U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, where both parties emphasized continued collaboration in the Pacific region to counter China's influence.
Despite the potential impacts of U.S. policy changes on the Pacific, Peters highlighted shared interests with the U.S. in areas such as regional stability, trade, space technology, and Antarctic cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US STOCKS-Nasdaq on course for correction amid US trade policy uncertainty
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, bond selloff abates as investors take stock of US trade policy
US STOCKS-Nasdaq confirms correction amid US trade policy uncertainty
RPT-US STOCKS-Nasdaq confirms correction amid US trade policy uncertainty
US STOCKS-Nasdaq confirms correction amid US trade policy uncertainty