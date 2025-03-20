Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: New Zealand & U.S. Forge Ahead

In a move to bolster diplomatic relations, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters ended his Washington visit by affirming the strong ties between his country and the United States.

Peters engaged in talks with high-level U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, where both parties emphasized continued collaboration in the Pacific region to counter China's influence.

Despite the potential impacts of U.S. policy changes on the Pacific, Peters highlighted shared interests with the U.S. in areas such as regional stability, trade, space technology, and Antarctic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)