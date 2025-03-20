Left Menu

Canada Condemns China's Execution of Citizens over Drug Charges

Canada has condemned China for the execution of four Canadian citizens over drug smuggling charges. All four were dual citizens. The Canadian Foreign Ministry confirmed another Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, sentenced to death in 2019, remains alive. Tensions between Canada and China have been escalating since 2018.

Updated: 20-03-2025 03:32 IST
In a move that has further strained diplomatic relations, Canada has openly condemned China for executing four Canadian citizens on drug smuggling charges earlier this year. Speaking to reporters, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly expressed outrage over the executions, which involved dual citizens, demanding leniency for other Canadians facing similar charges.

While China has not confirmed any executions, it maintained its 'zero tolerance' approach to drug offenses. This development follows a complex period in Canada-China relations, negatively impacted since 2018 following the arrest of China's Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

The icy relations have persisted, evidenced by Beijing's recent tariffs on Canadian goods. The raised tensions post Meng's detention saw China arrest two Canadians, later released alongside Meng in 2021. The impasse continues to affect bilateral trade and diplomacy.

