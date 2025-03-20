Unveiling the Past: The Release of JFK Assassination Documents

After orders from President Trump, thousands of digital documents related to President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination have become available online. These documents, interesting for historians and conspiracy theorists alike, have been released by the National Archives, marking a significant push for transparency.

The archives' Kennedy assassination collection comprises over six million pages, though only a fraction has been published so far. As of Tuesday night, 2,182 PDFs totaling 63,400 pages were released. These documents reveal more about U.S. spy operations than about Kennedy's death itself, according to researcher Larry Schnapf.

Included in these releases is information about "Operation Mongoose," a CIA-led campaign against Cuba. Despite the declassification of thousands of pages, some experts note that vital information might still be missing, as many believe a conspiracy was involved in Kennedy's assassination.

