High-Stakes Legal Showdown: Trump vs. Major Law Firms

Famed U.S. law firm Paul Weiss is at the center of a high-profile legal clash after client Steven Schwartz fired the firm, citing an executive order from President Donald Trump. The March 14 order targets the firm's political affiliations and diversity initiatives, suspending security clearances for its lawyers.

This move adds to an ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and several big-name law firms, including Perkins Coie, which has filed a lawsuit against the order. Perkins Coie claims the executive order breached its rights under the U.S. Constitution and has resulted in loss of clients and revenue. The stakes are high as these legal titans battle the administration's accusations and restrictions.

The Justice Department reviews its course of action in Schwartz's case, while the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission demands diversity data from major firms. All eyes are on the outcome of these legal proceedings as they could redefine the intersection of law, politics, and diversity policies. Meanwhile, the U.S. District Court has temporarily halted parts of Trump's order against Perkins Coie, intensifying the legal standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)