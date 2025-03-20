FBI Whistleblower Arrest: Agent Johnathan Buma Charged with Leaking Classified Info

FBI agent Johnathan Buma has been apprehended on charges of leaking classified information, as highlighted in court records filed on Tuesday. Buma, who has served the bureau for 15 years, is accused of printing and distributing confidential FBI documents for a book he was drafting.

Buma was detained on Monday at a departure gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York while attempting to board an international flight. Despite repeated requests, his attorney has not provided a statement on the matter.

Known for voicing his concerns about the FBI's handling of certain investigations to various outlets, Buma's arrest comes after his documented communications to news media, government agencies, and Congress.

