Tension at the Shambhu Border: Farmers Evicted Amid Barricade Removal

In a significant development at the Shambhu border, Haryana security personnel dismantled cemented barricades on Thursday morning, which were previously erected to deter Punjab farmers from advancing towards Delhi. The move comes after the eviction of protesting farmers who had been camping at the site for over a year.

The longstanding blockade on the Shambhu-Ambala road is being cleared with the aid of JCB machines, following a series of meetings between farmer leaders and central government officials, addressing pivotal concerns like the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the eviction, citing significant economic disruptions due to the prolonged road closures. He reiterated the state's support for the farmers' core demands against the central government but emphasized a need to safeguard Punjab's industrial and commercial lifelines.

