J&K Police Crackdown on Punjab Drug Peddlers

Two Punjab-based drug peddlers were apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on separate occasions in the Srinagar and Budgam districts. The suspects, Ajay Kumar and Johon Masih, both from Mustafabad Jattan village in Gurdaspur, were arrested based on precise intelligence inputs.

Kumar was detained in the Gangbugh area of Srinagar, where police allegedly found him in possession of 42 grams of heroin. The preliminary probe by authorities indicated that the illegal substances were sourced from Punjab, with the intention of distribution in Gangbugh.

Masih, on the other hand, was captured in Budgam, with 37 grams of heroin reportedly seized. Both suspects face criminal charges, as ANTF delves deeper into unraveling the drug supply network and identifying other operatives involved in this interstate narcotics trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)