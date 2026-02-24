J&K Police Crackdown on Punjab Drug Peddlers
Two Punjab-based drug peddlers, Ajay Kumar and Johon Masih, were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's ANTF in separate incidents. They were caught with heroin in Srinagar and Budgam, intended for distribution. Investigations are ongoing to trace the drug supply chains involved.
Two Punjab-based drug peddlers were apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on separate occasions in the Srinagar and Budgam districts. The suspects, Ajay Kumar and Johon Masih, both from Mustafabad Jattan village in Gurdaspur, were arrested based on precise intelligence inputs.
Kumar was detained in the Gangbugh area of Srinagar, where police allegedly found him in possession of 42 grams of heroin. The preliminary probe by authorities indicated that the illegal substances were sourced from Punjab, with the intention of distribution in Gangbugh.
Masih, on the other hand, was captured in Budgam, with 37 grams of heroin reportedly seized. Both suspects face criminal charges, as ANTF delves deeper into unraveling the drug supply network and identifying other operatives involved in this interstate narcotics trafficking.
