Left Menu

J&K Police Crackdown on Punjab Drug Peddlers

Two Punjab-based drug peddlers, Ajay Kumar and Johon Masih, were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's ANTF in separate incidents. They were caught with heroin in Srinagar and Budgam, intended for distribution. Investigations are ongoing to trace the drug supply chains involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:06 IST
J&K Police Crackdown on Punjab Drug Peddlers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two Punjab-based drug peddlers were apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on separate occasions in the Srinagar and Budgam districts. The suspects, Ajay Kumar and Johon Masih, both from Mustafabad Jattan village in Gurdaspur, were arrested based on precise intelligence inputs.

Kumar was detained in the Gangbugh area of Srinagar, where police allegedly found him in possession of 42 grams of heroin. The preliminary probe by authorities indicated that the illegal substances were sourced from Punjab, with the intention of distribution in Gangbugh.

Masih, on the other hand, was captured in Budgam, with 37 grams of heroin reportedly seized. Both suspects face criminal charges, as ANTF delves deeper into unraveling the drug supply network and identifying other operatives involved in this interstate narcotics trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026