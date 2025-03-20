Left Menu

Seeking Justice: The Legacy of Tokyo's Nerve Gas Attack

Nearly three decades after the devastating sarin gas attack on Tokyo's subway, survivors and victims' families continue to pursue justice. Despite Aum Shinrikyo's disbandment, its successor groups persist while shirking compensation obligations. Advocates stress the importance of public awareness to prevent future tragedies involving cults.

Seeking Justice: The Legacy of Tokyo's Nerve Gas Attack
  Japan

Thirty years after the catastrophic sarin nerve gas attack in Tokyo's subway, survivors and bereaved families are still fighting for justice. On March 20, 1995, 13 lives were tragically claimed and thousands were harmed in an act of terror executed by the cult Aum Shinrikyo.

Though the cult has since dissolved, its shadow lingers. The movement's notorious founder, Shoko Asahara, was executed along with 12 disciples in 2018. However, 1,600 former adherents continue operations under new guises, disregarding compensation orders to survivors.

Despite legal and governmental changes aimed at preventing similar tragedies, advocacy groups worry that key lessons remain unlearned by the public. Experts urge an emphasis on education about the allure of dangerous cults to avert future recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

