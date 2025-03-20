Left Menu

Ukraine's Night Sky Battle: Drone Warfare Intensifies

In a dramatic aerial confrontation, Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted 75 out of 171 drones launched by Russia during an overnight attack. The Ukrainian military also used electronic warfare tactics, which caused 63 drones to be redirected or 'lost' in the process, showcasing the escalating drone warfare.

  • Ukraine

In a night filled with tension, Ukraine's air defenses demonstrated resilience by intercepting 75 out of 171 drones initiated by Russia in their latest military assault.

The air force's statement revealed that the Ukrainian military employed electronic warfare techniques to confuse and misdirect 63 of these flying threats, denoting them as 'lost.'

This incident marks a significant episode in the ongoing drone warfare, underscoring the urgency and complexity of modern aerial defense strategies.

