Ukraine's Night Sky Battle: Drone Warfare Intensifies

In a night filled with tension, Ukraine's air defenses demonstrated resilience by intercepting 75 out of 171 drones initiated by Russia in their latest military assault.

The air force's statement revealed that the Ukrainian military employed electronic warfare techniques to confuse and misdirect 63 of these flying threats, denoting them as 'lost.'

This incident marks a significant episode in the ongoing drone warfare, underscoring the urgency and complexity of modern aerial defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)