Left Menu

Supreme Court to Tackle Tax Dispute Between Centre and Mineral-Rich States

Efforts are underway to resolve a dispute over royalty and tax dues between the Centre and mineral-rich states like Jharkhand. The Supreme Court deferred the hearing to April 24, 2024. A previous judgment declared states hold legislative power to tax mineral rights, overturning an earlier decision favoring the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:02 IST
Supreme Court to Tackle Tax Dispute Between Centre and Mineral-Rich States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to address a contentious issue involving the recovery of royalty and tax dues between the Centre and several mineral-rich states. At the heart of the matter is the legislative power to tax mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, a topic that has sparked significant debate and legal contention.

On Thursday, during a court session, the Centre's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta indicated efforts to settle the ongoing dispute. As a result, the hearing is rescheduled for April 24. This extension comes after a nine-judge bench ruled states possess the legislative power to tax mineral rights, a decision that contradicts a previous 1989 judgment which assigned that power solely to the Centre.

Key stakeholders, such as senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi representing Jharkhand, are advocating for a swift resolution to enable states to recover pending dues. The outcome is anticipated eagerly by several states, as it has far-reaching fiscal implications for their economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025