Showdown in Kerala Assembly: Anganwadi Workers' Demand Takes Center Stage

In Kerala, intense debates unfolded in the Assembly as the LDF and UDF clashed over Anganwadi workers' protests for better wages and benefits. Despite higher state stipends compared to central rates, workers demand a minimum wage hike to Rs 26,000. Political accusations flew as opposition staged a walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:53 IST
The Kerala Assembly was a battleground on Thursday as tensions flared between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) over protests by Anganwadi workers seeking better remuneration and benefits.

The conflict escalated into uproar when the opposition sought an adjournment motion, prompting a walkout by UDF members. Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve claimed Kerala already pays a higher stipend compared to central norms, yet acknowledged the workers' demands.

Despite accusations of political exploitation from both sides, the issue remains unresolved as the opposition called for substantial wage increases and government accountability.

