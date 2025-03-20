Escalating Conflict: Israeli Operations Resume in Gaza

In Gaza, at least 70 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured following a recent wave of Israeli airstrikes and ground operations, reigniting conflict in a region that has seen a fragile ceasefire fall apart. The operations focus on creating a buffer zone between northern and southern Gaza.

The military campaign began earlier this week, leading to over 510 Palestinian deaths in just three days, many of them women and children, as reported by Gaza's health officials. Despite an earlier ceasefire, Israel cites the actions as necessary to deal with the hostage situation and Hamas activities.

Hamas describes Israel's advances as violations of the ceasefire, calling for negotiators to uphold the initial agreement. On the ground, chaos and fear reign as residents flee, vehicles come under fire, and tensions rise without clear signs of resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)