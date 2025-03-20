Escalating Conflict: Israeli Operations Resume in Gaza
Israeli airstrikes and resumed ground operations in Gaza have claimed at least 70 Palestinian lives as the ceasefire agreement collapses. The conflict, reignited after initial peace talks, continues to see high casualties, with more than 510 Palestinians killed in three days, predominantly women and children.
In Gaza, at least 70 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured following a recent wave of Israeli airstrikes and ground operations, reigniting conflict in a region that has seen a fragile ceasefire fall apart. The operations focus on creating a buffer zone between northern and southern Gaza.
The military campaign began earlier this week, leading to over 510 Palestinian deaths in just three days, many of them women and children, as reported by Gaza's health officials. Despite an earlier ceasefire, Israel cites the actions as necessary to deal with the hostage situation and Hamas activities.
Hamas describes Israel's advances as violations of the ceasefire, calling for negotiators to uphold the initial agreement. On the ground, chaos and fear reign as residents flee, vehicles come under fire, and tensions rise without clear signs of resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
