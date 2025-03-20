Left Menu

Freedom for French Hostage in Iran as Europe Pursues Nuclear Talks

French citizen Olivier Grondeau, imprisoned in Iran for over 880 days, has been freed. His release coincides with France's ongoing negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program. French and European officials are intensifying efforts to release other hostages, while the circumstances of Grondeau's arrest remain contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:32 IST
After more than 880 grueling days in an Iranian prison, French citizen Olivier Grondeau has been released, French officials announced on Thursday. His liberation comes as France and Europe try to negotiate with Tehran on curbing its rapid nuclear developments.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is exerting pressure on Iran, advocating against its support for Yemen's Houthi rebels, while initiating a new series of airstrikes. The release occurred on Nowruz, aligning with Iran's tradition of freeing prisoners during the Persian New Year.

As Iran remains silent about the release, questions linger about the conditions surrounding Grondeau's detention which began amid the chaotic aftermath of Mahsa Amini's death, sparking widespread protests.

