U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks: Enrichment and Tensions on the Table

The U.S. did not demand zero uranium enrichment, and Iran did not offer a suspension during recent nuclear talks. Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi emphasized peaceful intentions for Iran's nuclear program with potential sanctions relief. President Trump issued a deadline for a deal, amid escalating military tensions.

  • United States

During recent nuclear talks in Geneva, the United States refrained from demanding zero uranium enrichment from Iran, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Araqchi also confirmed that Iran did not propose suspending enrichment activities.

Araqchi detailed the implementation of technical and political confidence-building measures to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, in exchange for action on sanctions, although specifics were not disclosed.

He anticipated offering a draft counterproposal to U.S. envoys shortly, laying the groundwork for a diplomatic resolution. Meanwhile, President Trump has set a 10-15 day deadline for an agreement, amidst increasing military presence in the Middle East.

