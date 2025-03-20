Left Menu

Celebrities and Influencers in Legal Tangle Over Betting App Promotion

Telugu film actors, including Rana Daggubati, face legal action for promoting betting apps. A businessman claims celebrities and influencers used social media to advertise gambling platforms. A case has been filed under the BNS, Gaming Act, and IT Act. Authorities plan to issue notices and intensify their investigation.

A case has been filed against six Telugu actors, notably Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, for allegedly endorsing betting apps, as confirmed by law enforcement on Thursday.

The lawsuit extends to 19 social media influencers accused of promoting these platforms among netizens. A complaint was lodged by a businessman concerned about the celebrities' influence over youths.

Authorities are pursuing charges under the BNS, Gaming and IT Acts, and are set to issue legal notices as they delve deeper into the allegations of promoting illegal gambling through social media advertisements.

