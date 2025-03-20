Celebrities and Influencers in Legal Tangle Over Betting App Promotion

A case has been filed against six Telugu actors, notably Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, for allegedly endorsing betting apps, as confirmed by law enforcement on Thursday.

The lawsuit extends to 19 social media influencers accused of promoting these platforms among netizens. A complaint was lodged by a businessman concerned about the celebrities' influence over youths.

Authorities are pursuing charges under the BNS, Gaming and IT Acts, and are set to issue legal notices as they delve deeper into the allegations of promoting illegal gambling through social media advertisements.

(With inputs from agencies.)