In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out to Syria's interim President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, expressing support for stabilizing the volatile nation. According to Russian state news agency TASS, Putin has indicated Russia's readiness for practical cooperation.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed Russia's intent to bolster traditionally friendly relations with Syria, emphasizing the importance of a united Syrian front. Amid ongoing sectarian violence, Russia's strategic interests, including two critical military bases in Syria, are at stake.

With the Middle Eastern stability hanging in the balance, Russia underscores the necessity of a stable and friendly Syrian state. Former President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia, fled the country after his December ouster.

(With inputs from agencies.)