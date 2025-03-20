Left Menu

Philippines Eyes Transformation of Former U.S. Base Islands for Military Fortification

The Philippines is considering converting former U.S. navy base islands into military reservations to enhance its presence in the South China Sea. Grande and Chiquita islands, once part of the Subic Bay base, may bolster security and aid naval developments, aligning with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's priority to uphold sovereign rights amid heightened tensions with China.

The Philippines is contemplating the transformation of two islands previously part of a U.S. navy base into military reservations to strengthen its stance against the rising tensions in the South China Sea. This move was announced by the country's defense department on Thursday.

Located in the historically significant Subic Bay, Grande and Chiquita islands could play a crucial role in securing an international airport and advancing naval developments. Grande Island, in particular, provides a strategic viewpoint over pivotal sea lanes, including the contested Scarborough Shoal.

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's administration, maintaining sovereign rights in the South China Sea has become a priority, coinciding with increased defense collaboration with the United States. This decision also follows the recent arrest of several individuals on espionage and cybercrime charges on Grande island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

