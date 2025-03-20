Philippines Eyes Transformation of Former U.S. Base Islands for Military Fortification

The Philippines is contemplating the transformation of two islands previously part of a U.S. navy base into military reservations to strengthen its stance against the rising tensions in the South China Sea. This move was announced by the country's defense department on Thursday.

Located in the historically significant Subic Bay, Grande and Chiquita islands could play a crucial role in securing an international airport and advancing naval developments. Grande Island, in particular, provides a strategic viewpoint over pivotal sea lanes, including the contested Scarborough Shoal.

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's administration, maintaining sovereign rights in the South China Sea has become a priority, coinciding with increased defense collaboration with the United States. This decision also follows the recent arrest of several individuals on espionage and cybercrime charges on Grande island.

