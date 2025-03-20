Escalation in the Northern Gaza Strip
The Israeli military has initiated ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip's Beit Lahia area, resuming aerial strikes and effectively ending a ceasefire with Hamas since January.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:52 IST
The Israeli military has commenced ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip, specifically in Beit Lahia, as reported on Thursday. This move marks a significant escalation in the region.
The military action follows a resumption of aerial strikes on Tuesday, targeting various locations in Gaza.
These developments have ended the ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, a truce that had been in place since January.
