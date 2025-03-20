Left Menu

Escalation in the Northern Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has initiated ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip's Beit Lahia area, resuming aerial strikes and effectively ending a ceasefire with Hamas since January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:52 IST
Escalation in the Northern Gaza Strip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military has commenced ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip, specifically in Beit Lahia, as reported on Thursday. This move marks a significant escalation in the region.

The military action follows a resumption of aerial strikes on Tuesday, targeting various locations in Gaza.

These developments have ended the ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, a truce that had been in place since January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025