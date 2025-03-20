Left Menu

Ethiopia's Path to Peace: Red Sea Tensions and Diplomatic Avenues

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed affirmed that Ethiopia seeks peaceful dialogue over access to the Red Sea, amid rising tensions with Eritrea. Mobilization on both sides raised war fears, risking the fragile peace established after Ethiopia's civil war. Changes in the Tigray interim administration add complexity to regional dynamics.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reassured on Thursday that his nation does not intend to engage in conflict with Eritrea over access to the Red Sea. His statement followed experts' warnings of potential hostilities between the two Horn of Africa states.

Eritrea's nationwide military mobilization and Ethiopia's border troop deployment have intensified fears, as revealed by human rights groups and diplomatic insiders. Despite the Red Sea's critical significance for landlocked Ethiopia, Abiy emphasized a peaceful resolution via dialogue, recalling the historic rapprochement for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

Ongoing regional tensions stem from Eritrea's exclusion from peace talks ending the Ethiopian civil war and internal dissent within the Tigray region. Abiy announced an extension for Tigray's interim administration, while sidestepping details on leadership changes demanded by TPLF factions. The interim arrangement is set to precede elections in 2026.

